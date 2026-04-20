Florida SNAP restrictions begin, limiting soda, candy and ultra-processed desserts
TAMPA, Fla. - If you’re on SNAP, the banning of buying sugary drinks, candies, and ultra-processed desserts starts on Monday, April 20.
New SNAP restrictions: What is banned starting April 20th?
Here is what is restricted:
- Sodas such as Coke, Pepsi and Canada Dry. Diet and zero-sugar versions are restricted as well.
- Energy drinks such as Monster, Red Bull, Celsius and 5-Hour Energy. These are products that contain 65 milligrams or more of caffeine per eight ounces.
- Candy: items with sugar/sweeteners as a primary ingredient, chocolate bars, chewing gum, non-chocolate candies, and candy-covered items.
- Ultra-processed desserts: anything shelf-stable, ready-to-eat and pre-packaged.
PREVIOUS: SNAP benefits will be changing in Florida starting Monday
Approved purchases: Which drinks and snacks remain eligible?
Here is what you can buy:
- Sports drinks like Gatorade or Powerade
- Sparkling water like Lacroix or Bubly
- Any drink that contains more than 50% juice or has less than five grams of added sugar per serving
- Coffee or tea
- Snacks such as granola bars, toaster pastries, Pop Tarts and freshly prepared baked goods from your grocery store bakery
- Grocery staples like meat, vegetables, fruits, grains, etc
What they're saying:
Florida officials say these changes are intended to provide low-income households with access to more nutritious foods to help alleviate hunger and combat malnutrition, a reason they say better aligns with SNAP’s "intended purpose."
This is part of the Make America Healthy Again initiative, trying to have more people get better access to better-for-you foods.
For more information on the SNAP benefits and restrictions, click here.
The Source: Sources for this web article include information from previous FOX 13 reporting and the Florida Department of Children and Families website.