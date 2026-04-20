Florida SNAP restrictions begin, limiting soda, candy and ultra-processed desserts

The Brief New Florida SNAP rules now prohibit using benefits to buy sugary sodas, energy drinks, candy and many shelf-stable ultra-processed desserts. Allowed purchases still include sports drinks, sparkling water, coffee, tea, qualifying juice drinks, granola bars, fresh baked goods and grocery staples like meat, fruits and vegetables. State officials say the policy is designed to improve access to more nutritious foods, reduce hunger and support broader health initiatives, while some residents disagree with limiting purchase choices.



If you’re on SNAP, the banning of buying sugary drinks, candies, and ultra-processed desserts starts on Monday, April 20.

New SNAP restrictions: What is banned starting April 20th?

Here is what is restricted:

Sodas such as Coke, Pepsi and Canada Dry. Diet and zero-sugar versions are restricted as well.

Energy drinks such as Monster, Red Bull, Celsius and 5-Hour Energy. These are products that contain 65 milligrams or more of caffeine per eight ounces.

Candy: items with sugar/sweeteners as a primary ingredient, chocolate bars, chewing gum, non-chocolate candies, and candy-covered items.

Ultra-processed desserts: anything shelf-stable, ready-to-eat and pre-packaged.

PREVIOUS: SNAP benefits will be changing in Florida starting Monday

Approved purchases: Which drinks and snacks remain eligible?

Here is what you can buy:

Sports drinks like Gatorade or Powerade

Sparkling water like Lacroix or Bubly

Any drink that contains more than 50% juice or has less than five grams of added sugar per serving

Coffee or tea

Snacks such as granola bars, toaster pastries, Pop Tarts and freshly prepared baked goods from your grocery store bakery

Grocery staples like meat, vegetables, fruits, grains, etc

What they're saying:

Florida officials say these changes are intended to provide low-income households with access to more nutritious foods to help alleviate hunger and combat malnutrition, a reason they say better aligns with SNAP’s "intended purpose."

This is part of the Make America Healthy Again initiative, trying to have more people get better access to better-for-you foods.

For more information on the SNAP benefits and restrictions, click here.