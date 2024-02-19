Florida State Fair adjusts to rainy weather, had record-breaking attendance in 2024

The second to the last day of the Florida State Fair had a late start on Sunday due to rainy weather.

Because the gates didn't open until 3 p.m. and all rides were closed, organizers discounted tickets to just $3.

"We've got a few stages of live music playing, we've also got the sea lions, we've got two circus shows that are still in operation," Executive Director Cheryl Flood said.

More than 200 vendors at the expo hall and artesian marketplace also remained open.

"We have had a wonderful fair. I mean, besides the last two days with rain, we've had record-breaking attendance," she shared.

Flood estimates that more than ½ a million people attended over the 12-day period.

"We're the first state fair that happens throughout the year in February, so we are the place to be for all of the new food, entertainment. We've got over 90 rides," she said.

Monday, Feb. 19 is Families and Kids Day, where children get in free with adult admission.

"President's Day is going to be some beautiful weather. After the last two days of rain, we are welcoming some days of beautiful sunshine. Sunny, our mascot is going to be out," said Flood.

