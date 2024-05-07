Suspected alligator poachers accused of stealing 4 hatchlings, killing adult reptile in Florida

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Four baby alligators have been safely recovered after law enforcement officers say they were snatched from their nest by suspected poachers who also shot and killed a larger gator nearby.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, an officer was called out to investigate a report of two people who shot an alligator, cleaned it, and then took the baby gators from their nest.

FWC says when questioned, the two suspects confessed to killing the alligator and stealing the babies.

The suspects were charged with 14 misdemeanors for illegally taking alligators and poaching a female adult alligator.

According to FWC, the baby gators are "back where they belong, safe and sound."

Alligator hunting season in Florida begins Aug. 15 and runs through Nov. 1.

Applications for the Statewide Alligator Harvest Program and the new Alligator Super Hunt are being accepted through June 3.

