Florida State Fair postponing opening on Sunday, offering $3 admission due to inclement weather

On Sunday, Feb. 18, the Florida State Fair will open at 3 p.m. because of poor weather in Tampa.

Admission will be $3 per person because of the potential for limited operations due to weather. Officials say the ride midway is also dependent on weather.

According to fair officials, updates will be posted on Floridastatefair.com and on the fair's social media channels.

READ: Changes to Florida State Fair rules helps prevent bad behavior, according to HCSO

Monday, Feb. 19 is Kid's Day, which will offer free admission for kids 17 and younger from when gates open at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. with an admission-paying parent or guardian.

Sunday's fireworks were postponed until Monday at 8 p.m.

Officials say parents and guardians must be 21 or older with a valid ID. Adults can supervise up to four people 17 years old or younger.

After 6 p.m., kids have to be accompanied by an admission paying parent or guardian to enter the Florida State Fair.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter