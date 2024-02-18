Sea lion show at Florida State Fair educates and entertains

Visiting one show at the Florida State Fair helps in the conservation effort and rescue of some very special aquatic creatures.

"Sea Lion Splash is a rescue facility," shared trainer James Earhart. "We do shows all over the United States."

This show is at the fair and helps to show people how special these rescued sea lions are.

"We do about a 20 [to] 25 minute show; it's great if you're 8 or 80-years-old," stated Earhart.

While this part of the show travels, the goal is audience education about the lives of sea lions and what they can do in their own habitat and on land.

"We do shows all around the United States educating people about what they can do and conservation efforts to help these animals," said Earhart. "My whole background, my whole life is working with animals."

"It can take two to five years to train a sea lion. [It takes] patience and fish, we have all kinds of fish... You just have to figure out what kind of fish each sea lion likes," explained Earhart.

As for the result on stage, the audiences are thrilled every time they see the sea lions perform.

"The audience response is always great," admitted Earhart. "We want them to leave here learning something without them realizing they've learned something."

You can learn something about the Sea Lion Splash at the Florida State Fair. The shows are daily at 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

You will find them at the Entertainment Hall Pad.

