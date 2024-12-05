Florida Strawberry Festival adds Reba, other stars to 2025 concert lineup
PLANT CITY, Fla. - Florida Strawberry Festival organizers unveiled the rest of the concert lineup for BerryFest25, adding several more stars to the Wish Farms Soundstage.
Reba, Boyz II Men, Chris Tomlin, Whiskey Myers and John Fogerty round out the list of artists who will perform at the festival.
The 90th annual event will run from Feb. 27 – March 9 in Plant City.
The 2025 theme for the Florida Strawberry Festival is 'The Stage is Set'. Image is courtesy of the Florida Strawberry Festival.
The final lineup
Here's a look at the full lineup for BerryFest25. The new additions are in bold.
Thursday, Feb. 27
- 10:30 a.m.: Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra
- 3:30 p.m.: Tommy James & The Shondells
- 7:30 p.m.: Nate Smith
Friday, Feb. 28
- 3:30 p.m.: Roots & Boots with Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye
- 7:30 p.m.: Reba
Saturday, March 1
- 3:30 p.m.: Home Free
- 7:30 p.m.: Lauren Daigle
Sunday, March 2
- 7:30 p.m.: Bailey Zimmerman
Monday, March 3
- 3:30 p.m.: Cornell Gunter's Coasters, The Drifters, The Platters
- 7:30 p.m.: Boyz II Men
Tuesday, March 4
- 3:30 p.m.: Sara Evans
- 7:30 p.m.: Chris Tomlin
Wednesday, March 5
- 3:30 p.m.: The Bellamy Brothers
- 7:30 p.m.: Lynyrd Skynyrd
Thursday, March 6
- 10:30 a.m.: Jimmy Fortune
- 3:30 p.m.: The Oak Ridge Boys
- 7:30 p.m.: Whiskey Myers
Friday, March 7
- 3:30 p.m.: The Beach Boys
- 7:30 p.m.: Jon Pardi
Saturday, March 8
- 3:30 p.m.: Sawyer Brown
- 7:30 p.m.: Nelly
Sunday, March 9
- 7:30 p.m.: John Fogerty
Advance tickets for admission to the Festival, along with entertainment shows, go on sale Thursday, Dec. 12 at 8 a.m.
Tickets can be purchased at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City, by phone at 813-754-1996, or online by clicking here.
