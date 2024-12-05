Expand / Collapse search

Florida Strawberry Festival adds Reba, other stars to 2025 concert lineup

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  December 5, 2024 9:21am EST
Plant City
FOX 13 News

    PLANT CITY, Fla. - Florida Strawberry Festival organizers unveiled the rest of the concert lineup for BerryFest25, adding several more stars to the Wish Farms Soundstage.

    Reba, Boyz II Men, Chris Tomlin, Whiskey Myers and John Fogerty round out the list of artists who will perform at the festival.

    The 90th annual event will run from Feb. 27 – March 9 in Plant City.

    The 2025 theme for the Florida Strawberry Festival is 'The Stage is Set'. Image is courtesy of the Florida Strawberry Festival.

    The final lineup

    Here's a look at the full lineup for BerryFest25. The new additions are in bold.

    Thursday, Feb. 27

    • 10:30 a.m.: Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra
    • 3:30 p.m.: Tommy James & The Shondells
    • 7:30 p.m.: Nate Smith

    Friday, Feb. 28

    • 3:30 p.m.: Roots & Boots with Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye
    • 7:30 p.m.: Reba

    Saturday, March 1

    • 3:30 p.m.: Home Free
    • 7:30 p.m.: Lauren Daigle

    Sunday, March 2

    • 7:30 p.m.: Bailey Zimmerman

    Monday, March 3

    • 3:30 p.m.: Cornell Gunter's Coasters, The Drifters, The Platters
    • 7:30 p.m.: Boyz II Men

    Tuesday, March 4

    • 3:30 p.m.: Sara Evans
    • 7:30 p.m.: Chris Tomlin

    Wednesday, March 5

    • 3:30 p.m.: The Bellamy Brothers
    • 7:30 p.m.: Lynyrd Skynyrd

    Thursday, March 6

    • 10:30 a.m.: Jimmy Fortune
    • 3:30 p.m.: The Oak Ridge Boys
    • 7:30 p.m.: Whiskey Myers

    Friday, March 7

    • 3:30 p.m.: The Beach Boys
    • 7:30 p.m.: Jon Pardi

    Saturday, March 8

    • 3:30 p.m.: Sawyer Brown
    • 7:30 p.m.: Nelly

    Sunday, March 9

    • 7:30 p.m.: John Fogerty

    Advance tickets for admission to the Festival, along with entertainment shows, go on sale Thursday, Dec. 12 at 8 a.m.

    Tickets can be purchased at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City, by phone at 813-754-1996, or online by clicking here.

