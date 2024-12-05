Florida Strawberry Festival adds Reba, other stars to 2025 concert lineup

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Florida Strawberry Festival organizers unveiled the rest of the concert lineup for BerryFest25, adding several more stars to the Wish Farms Soundstage.

Reba, Boyz II Men, Chris Tomlin, Whiskey Myers and John Fogerty round out the list of artists who will perform at the festival.

The 90th annual event will run from Feb. 27 – March 9 in Plant City.

The 2025 theme for the Florida Strawberry Festival is 'The Stage is Set'. Image is courtesy of the Florida Strawberry Festival.

The final lineup

Here's a look at the full lineup for BerryFest25. The new additions are in bold.

Thursday, Feb. 27

10:30 a.m.: Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra

3:30 p.m.: Tommy James & The Shondells

7:30 p.m.: Nate Smith

Friday, Feb. 28

3:30 p.m.: Roots & Boots with Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye

7:30 p.m.: Reba

Saturday, March 1

3:30 p.m.: Home Free

7:30 p.m.: Lauren Daigle

Sunday, March 2

7:30 p.m.: Bailey Zimmerman

Monday, March 3

3:30 p.m.: Cornell Gunter's Coasters, The Drifters, The Platters

7:30 p.m.: Boyz II Men

Tuesday, March 4

3:30 p.m.: Sara Evans

7:30 p.m.: Chris Tomlin

Wednesday, March 5

3:30 p.m.: The Bellamy Brothers

7:30 p.m.: Lynyrd Skynyrd

Thursday, March 6

10:30 a.m.: Jimmy Fortune

3:30 p.m.: The Oak Ridge Boys

7:30 p.m.: Whiskey Myers

Friday, March 7

3:30 p.m.: The Beach Boys

7:30 p.m.: Jon Pardi

Saturday, March 8

3:30 p.m.: Sawyer Brown

7:30 p.m.: Nelly

Sunday, March 9

7:30 p.m.: John Fogerty

Advance tickets for admission to the Festival, along with entertainment shows, go on sale Thursday, Dec. 12 at 8 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City, by phone at 813-754-1996, or online by clicking here.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: