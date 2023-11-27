Florida Strawberry Festival announces final 2024 concert headliner

article

The Florida Strawberry Festival is gearing up for an ‘out of this world’ entertainment line-up next year.

On Monday, it announced that Cody Johnson will complete the 2024 festival’s headliner list.

Johnson will perform on Sunday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. on the Wish Farms Soundstage.

"The Strawberry Festival is very excited about this big announcement," said Florida Strawberry Festival President Kyle Robinson. "We are pleased to announce that Cody Johnson will be bringing his incredible show to BerryFest24! The Festival has always strived to bring some of the biggest names in entertainment to our community and Cody Johnson will take us to the next level. COJO will close out our 11-day event, and this show will be Out of This World'."

Who will be performing?

Thursday, Feb. 29

10:30 a.m. Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra

3:30 p.m. The Oak Ridge Boys American Made Farewell Tour

7:30 p.m. Oliver Anthony Out of The Woods

Friday, March 1

3:30 p.m. The Beach Boys

7:30 p.m. Jordan Davis

Saturday, March 2

7:30 p.m. Black Eyed Peas

Sunday, March 3

7:30 p.m. Parker McCollum

Monday, March 4

3:30 p.m. The Bellamy Brothers

7:30 p.m. ZZ Top

Tuesday, March 5

3:30 p.m. Mark Lowry

7:30 p.m. Zach Williams

Wednesday, March 6

3:30 p.m. Craig Morgan

7:30 p.m. Riley Green

Thursday, March 7

10:30 a.m. Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets

3:30 p.m. Gene Watson

7:30 p.m. Kirk Franklin

Friday, March 8

3:30 p.m. The Commodores

7:30 p.m. Foreigner

Saturday, March 9

3:30 p.m. Jo Dee Messina

7:30 p.m. Flo Rida

Sunday, March 10

7:30 p.m. Cody Johnson

Advance tickets for admission and for headline entertainment shows will go on sale Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, at 8 a.m. and can be purchased here.