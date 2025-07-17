Florida surgeon general reiterates stance against COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, praises RFK Jr.

The Brief Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo praised Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s updated COVID-19 mRNA vaccine recommendations for healthy children. Ladapo has long been a critic of COVID-19 vaccines and vaccine mandates. His comments came at a news conference in Tampa on Thursday.



Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo spoke in Tampa on Thursday, praising updated federal recommendations against COVID-19 mRNA vaccines for healthy children.

The backstory:

In May, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said that COVID-19 vaccines are no longer recommended for healthy children and pregnant women.

Ladapo, who has served as Florida's surgeon general since 2021, has long been a critic of COVID-19 vaccines and vaccine mandates, including his previous call in January 2024 to halt the use of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

What they're saying:

During Thursday’s news conference in Tampa, Ladapo continued his criticism of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, saying they’ve caused bad reactions and adverse health conditions for many people.

"These products should not be used in any human beings," Ladapo said. "There are some people who were trying to put them in animals, too, and I think many of us wouldn't want to eat that food either, that meat."

Pictured: Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo speaks at a news conference in Tampa on July 17, 2025.

Ladapo also claimed he’s noticed strong support from the public when it comes to his stance on vaccinations.

"More and more people have really moved from the position of buying the things that we hear from the federal government into agreeing, whether explicitly or implicitly, with what we’ve said in Florida," Ladapo said.

The other side:

Supporters of vaccinations argue that vaccines save lives and that claims against vaccines – such as causing autism in young children – are not scientifically accurate.

One newly-released study published Tuesday in the Annals of Internal Medicine found no link between aluminum in vaccines and an increased risk of 50 chronic disorders. Those include autoimmune diseases, allergies and neurodevelopmental disorders.

