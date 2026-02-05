TikToker eats iguana tacos during South Florida cold snap: 'That right there is a Florida man taco'

The Brief A South Florida man went viral after he posted a recipe for iguana tacos on TikTok. The video has nearly 3 million views and a mixed response from an audience split between discomfort and an appreciation for ethical meat eating. Gray Davis, known as @gray.davis on TikTok, says it is "true Florida man tacos."



Recent freezing temperatures in South Florida led to classic sunshine state chaos as cold-stunned iguanas fell from trees. While some residents were cautious, one TikTok creator went viral for turning the invasive lizard into iguana tacos.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), green iguanas are a highly invasive species that damage the local environment and economy. To help manage the population, the FWC issued an executive order on Feb. 1 and 2, allowing residents to remove cold-stunned iguanas without a permit.

The backstory:

"Whenever we have these cold fronts and they start falling down, a lot of people will go out and collect them to help control the number in the population. But they do have the nickname chicken of the trees because they're absolutely delicious. So rather than let this one go to waste, we're going to make tacos," shared Gray Davis, known as @gray.davis on TikTok.

Davis posted a video of himself capturing and cooking a frozen iguana. The video has already racked up nearly 3 million views, showing the internet exactly how to turn what many consider to be a backyard pest into a DIY dinner.

"It's a good thing I managed to remove this one when I did because inside I found over 20 eggs. So by removing this one iguana, we've actually saved the environment from over 20 iguanas come spring. And you guys know that I like to waste as little as possible. So in addition to making the tacos, I'm also going to try to preserve the skin," explained Davis.

Davis used the eggs to create a dipping sauce for the tacos that featured seasoned iguana meat.

What they're saying:

There were mixed reviews in the comments. One person wrote, "Sorry you lost me at blending 20 iguana eggs in a blender to dip their mother's body into."

Another person added, "Everybody is hating, but this is the definition of ethical meat eating."

Davis says his unusual meal is a true "Florida man taco."