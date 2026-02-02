Illegal immigrant charged with DUI after crashing friend's truck and leaving the scene: PCSO

The Brief An illegal immigrant has been charged with a DUI after crashing his friend's truck and leaving the scene, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Deputies activated a drone unit and shortly after, they found 22-year-old Omar Sotero-Vera walking in a wooded area. ICE was contacted, and they confirmed that Sotero-Vera had entered the U.S. illegally three years ago.



An illegal immigrant from Mexico has been arrested and charged with a DUI after the Polk County Sheriff's Office says he drove into a concrete barrier on SR 33 North in Polk City.

A witness to the crash called 911 at around 10:45 p.m. on Friday to report that a black Nissan truck had crashed, and the driver had left the scene on foot.

What we know:

Deputies activated a drone unit and shortly after, they found 22-year-old Omar Sotero-Vera walking in a wooded area.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

During an interview with deputies, Sotero-Vera told them that he ran because he didn't have a driver's license, and he did not own the Nissan.

Investigators contacted the truck's registered owner, and he told them him and the suspect were out having drinks when he decided to get a ride home. The truck owner then left the keys with Sotero-Vera and asked him to move the truck to avoid it getting towed.

A field sobriety test was conducted and tests showed Sotero-Vera had a BAC of 0.143 and 0.139.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Grady Judd says that this illegal immigrant could've killed someone.

"I'm very proud of the witness who called us and the swift actions of my deputies who took this illegal criminal alien into custody. As drunk as he was it's a miracle he didn't hurt or kill anyone," Judd said.

ICE was contacted, and they confirmed that Sotero-Vera had entered the U.S. illegally three years ago. He was then taken to jail.

Charges

Leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage (M1)

No valid driver's license (M1)

DUI (M1)

DUI with property damage (F3)