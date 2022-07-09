Florida teen fleeing law enforcement leads deputies on chase through 2 states with kids in car

article

A 19-year-old accused of leading law enforcement on a multi-state chase with two children in the backseat has been arrested in Florida.

Police in Alabama say they began pursuing Armani Brown, of Tallahassee, after she was involved in a vehicle crash about 45 minutes north of Florida and fled the scene.

As Brown began traveling south toward the Florida Panhandle, officers notified the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office of the chase.

Deputies with HCSO set up spike strips at the intersection of Highway 79 and Highway 173. But as Brown approached, she hit the brakes, went off the road and through an Express Lane parking lot before driving north on Highway 173.

Deputies say Brown was forced off the road and into a ditch as she tried to turn down another street.

Courtesy: Holmes County Sheriff's Office

According to deputies, there were two children in the backseat of the silver Lexus Brown was driving.

Brown was arrested and charged with aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude, reckless driving, driving without a valid driver’s license, and two counts of child endangerment.