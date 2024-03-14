Florida theft law stiffens penalties against criminals convicted in retail cases

Retail thefts have spiked in states like California and New York and lawmakers in Florida want to make sure we don’t become the next target for looters.

A law that stiffens penalties for shoplifters is now being used by prosecutors to send criminals away for a long time. Hillsborough State Attorney Suzy Lopez said a law in the books on retail theft, that took effect more than a year ago, now makes it easier for her office to prosecute these cases.

It enhances the charges from a misdemeanor to a felony, which means more jail time if they get convicted.

"What was once a third-degree felony, punishable up to five years in the Florida state prison is now a second-degree felony, aggregated by up to 15 years in the Florida state prison. Enough is enough with retail theft," said Lopez.

The top prosecutor pointed out retailers are losing billions of dollars in revenue and forcing some to close their doors for good.

"These crimes affect every person in this community," explained Lopez. "They affect the retailers, they also affect the consumer, prices are going up in stores because retailers have to make up for the fact that people are stealing their items, and they’re losing money."

In fact, in January, the arrest of Christopher Hawkins, who detectives said was involved in a spree of thefts in multiple counties, including Hillsborough County, will now see those charges upgraded. They said he and his codefendant stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Target and Home Depot, and then tried to sell it.

Earlier this week, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office's retail theft squad arrested four people at the Brandon Town Center. Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister was there when the bust was made.

"These individuals that were taken into custody were using stolen credit cards to purchase merchandise," said Chronister.

And the crackdown is just beginning.

Lawmakers are now looking at tougher laws down the road to punish those who join in flash mobs.

As for Hawkins, he’s facing several charges, including dealing in stolen property, which is a first-degree felony. If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.