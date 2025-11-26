Florida toddler dies after being hit by Jeep in Walmart parking lot: FHP

The Brief A 3-year-old Florida boy died hours after being struck by a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot on Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the toddler walked in front of a Jeep and stopped as his mother was placing an infant into their vehicle. The toddler was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he died.



A 3-year-old Florida boy died hours after being struck by a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot on Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The backstory:

The crash happened around 8:25 p.m. at the store located at 2931 South McCall Road in Englewood.

Troopers say the toddler walked in front of a Jeep and stopped as his mother was placing an infant into their vehicle.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the Jeep, driven by a 27-year-old woman, struck the child when it made a right turn.

The toddler was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he died.