Florida toddler dies after being hit by Jeep in Walmart parking lot: FHP
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. - A 3-year-old Florida boy died hours after being struck by a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot on Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The backstory:
The crash happened around 8:25 p.m. at the store located at 2931 South McCall Road in Englewood.
Troopers say the toddler walked in front of a Jeep and stopped as his mother was placing an infant into their vehicle.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the Jeep, driven by a 27-year-old woman, struck the child when it made a right turn.
The toddler was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he died.
The Source: This article was written with information found in a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.