Florida troopers investigate deadly I-75 crash in Sun City Center

In southern Hillsborough County, a deadly crash occurred that has closed some southbound lanes of Interstate 75.

The collision occurred just before 3 a.m. Friday in Sun City Center, south of Big Bend Road.

Troopers are still investigating what led up to the crash.

They have not publicly released the victim's name. There is no word yet on when lanes will reopen.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.