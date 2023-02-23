Florida troopers investigating deadly crash in Tampa involving 2-year-old child
TAMPA, Fla. - A 2-year-old child is involved in a deadly crash that occurred in Tampa, troopers said.
According to a statement from FHP, officials have not said who is the victim of the crash. The investigation is taking place at North 50th Street and East 23rd Avenue.
The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.
Troopers are asking drivers to avoid the area.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.