Florida Uber Eats driver accused of spitting in Davenport customer’s face, stealing food and fall yard décor

A Polk County woman’s hankering for a late-night snack ended with her allegedly ducking for cover as an Uber Eats driver spit in her face and stole her fall yard décor after she confronted the woman about taking some of her food, according to an arrest report.

Documents show that last month, Alexsandra Del Valle Acosta Aguilar, an Uber Eats driver, went to a Davenport home shortly before midnight to make a delivery.

According to the arrest report, a woman inside the home said she went outside and confronted Del Valle Acosta Aguilar after seeing the delivery woman take some of her food from the bag she ordered.

When both women were under the overhang above the entrance to the front door of the home, the victim said she saw Del Valle Acosta Aguilar holding her $10 ‘Happy Fall Y’all’ sign. When the victim grabbed the sign, she said the pair began arguing and Del Valle Acosta Aguilar spit in her face.

After being spat on, the victim said she covered herself with the sign and moved to the furthest point from the suspect before being stopped by the closed front door.

Documents state that Del Valle Acosta Aguilar took a decorative urn from the victim’s yard and walked back to her car where the victim said she saw her decorative column by the suspect’s vehicle.

After Del Valle Acosta Aguilar left, the victim said she was missing four decorative plaster pumpkins worth about $75 each.

Investigators tracked Del Valle Acosta Aguilar to her home in Winter Garden, and they say she admitted to making a delivery to the victim’s address last month.

According to documents, the victim said she was not able to pick Del Valle Acosta Aguilar from a photo pack due to a brain injury that impacted her memorization ability. However, the victim described the suspect as a medium-built Hispanic female in her late 20s to early 30s with long black hair, matching the description of the suspect.

Investigators arrested Del Valle Acosta Aguilar based on the victim’s statement, the suspect’s statement, and records from Uber Eats.

She was charged with burglary with assault and grand theft from a dwelling.

