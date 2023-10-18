Florida universities ordered to enforce anti-harassment law amid dueling Mideast demonstration

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' office says it has dispatched memos to universities and law enforcement across the state directing them to take a more active approach to reports of on-campus antisemitism.

The move comes after state representative Randy Fine, a Brevard County republican, sent a letter to the governor on October 13 urging the state to enforce existing laws protecting Jewish students and faculty from threats and harassment.

Since October 7 there have been demonstrations on university campuses across the U.S. including in Florida, with both sides wrestling with the Hamas terrorist attack that has drawn Israeli retaliation.

Some students and faculty have shown their support for Palestinian civilians as counter-protesters come out in defense of Israel. The opposing demonstrations have grown tense, even violent at times, with protestors on both sides marching for peace.

READ: Governor Ron DeSantis greets hundreds of Americans evacuated from Israel as they land in Tampa

On October 11 at University of South Florida, a bomb threat was reportedly called into the Jewish student center.

"Anyone who attempts to justify (the Hamas attacks) is not worthy of being called a human being," Rep. Fine said in an October 13 interview with FOX 13’s sister station in Orlando. "But they are definitely not worthy of being students that you, the taxpayer, are paying to go to our state universities."

RELATED: ‘We must stand with Israel’: Gov. DeSantis wants to increase Florida’s sanctions on Iran

Rep. Fine wants to expel any chartered student organizations that encourage or support violence. He also wants to pull their funding. Additionally, he wants to expel any students promoting violence against Jewish community members, and to fire any participating faculty members.

Fine is the only Jewish republican in the Florida legislature. He said he has stood with the governor on bills to battle antisemitism, even joining him in Jerusalem last April as the governor signed a bill making religious and ethnic harassment a felony.