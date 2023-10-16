Governor Ron DeSantis greets hundreds American evacuated from Israel as they land in Tampa

Governor Ron DeSantis and his wife, Casey, were in Tampa welcoming hundreds of Americans who flew home from Tel Aviv on Sunday evening after getting stuck for days in Israel by the Israel-Hamas war.

A group of 270 American passengers, including 91 kids and four dogs, flew from Tel Aviv, went through Portugal and then landed at the Tampa International Airport. It was a joint effort to bring all of them back safely.

Governor DeSantis and state emergency management officials worked to support the efforts of local non-profit, Project Dynamo. It is a veteran-led group of volunteers who dedicate their time to leading rescue missions in war zones and disaster areas.

CEO & Founder, Bryan Stern, said he and his team left for Israel the day after the surprise attacks from Hamas, launching what they call 'Operation Promised Land.' He added that they've had a few smaller planes of evacuees come back to the United States over the last week, but this was their biggest charter yet.

Governor Ron DeSantis greets hundreds of Americans who were evacuated from Israel after they landed in Tampa on Sunday.

"There’s more to do in a rescue. This isn’t just go to the airport, get on a charter flight, and fly. We got there the day after the massacre, and we’ve been moving people around the country, we have a whole ground movement," Stern said.

Stern also described what it was like being on the ground in Israel, while another woman from Miami who's been working in Israel said it was bittersweet being back on U.S. soil.

"I'm very thankful but I feel very guilty because I have a lot of friends that are there, that are fighting, my kids' friends are there, it's life," the woman said.

"It's not just going to the airport. We have a free plane. It's incredibly dangerous. It's incredibly scary. All these people are taking missile fire. It's dicey. And they're not soldiers," Stern added.

This was Project Dynamo's 602nd mission and their fourth time going to a war zone within the last year. Stern told FOX 13 its funding is entirely donor-based and this was the first time an American, or state politician, aided in one of its international rescue missions.

It came after the governor signed an executive order last Thursday that enables the Florida division of emergency management to bring Floridians home and transport supplies out to Israel.

"When we do executive orders, it frees up the ability to access funds, since I have been governor, we have established a disaster find every year that we replenish so you just go, you use what you need to do and then, if you get reimbursed, you do, I don’t think the feds will reimburse us for this, but that’s fine we want to do what’s right," DeSantis explained.

There were not just Floridians on this plane, but people from all over the country and even a man living in the Czech Republic.

According to the governor's team, once the plane landed in Tampa, evacuees were able to access resources from multiple state agencies. Additionally, they're sending medical supplies, hygiene products, clothing and children's toys to Israel to help.

The Florida Department of Emergency Management says three more flights are expected to be landing in Tampa within the next week or so.