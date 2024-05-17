Hillsborough non-profit supervisor accused of pushing, kicking adult with cerebral palsy at facility

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A supervisor at a Hillsborough County non-profit, which is dedicated to helping those with disabilities, was arrested for abuse on Friday, according to authorities.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Angela Mercado, 43, was arrested for abusing an adult with disabilities at the Sunrise Community Facility. It's a non-profit that is dedicated to helping those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Mercado is a day program supervisor at the facility, but HCSO said she was placed on unpaid administrative leave after her arrest. She'll remain on leave until Sunrise Community Facility completes their investigation into the incident, authorities said.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they first responded to a call for service on May 10 after reports of abuse at the facility.

Another staff member at the non-profit saw Mercado getting angry at the victim, who has cerebral palsy and intellectual disabilities, according to HCSO. The staff member told deputies that she got mad that the victim was moving too slowly.

That's when HCSO said Mercado pushed the victim into a door and repeatedly kicked him.

She is now facing a charge of abuse of an adult with disabilities, according to investigators.