Florida vacation rental scam warning

As she has done in years past, Florida attorney general Ashley Moody is out with a consumer alert about vacation rental scams.

These scams involve bad guys capitalizing on the popularity of vacation properties rented out on legitimate sites like Airbnb and Vrbo by offering online or via social media properties that don't exist, don't belong to them or don't measure up to the gorgeous photos.

The scammers behind these ads often request an application fee or security deposit. Once payment is made, the rental listing may disappear along with the consumer’s money. Families may also show up on the day of vacation and find that the actual owners of the property have no record or intention of renting.

READ: New rules for short-term vacation rentals coming to Indian Rocks Beach

"The money is taken. The money is gone," Moody said. "When they show up for vacation, or they show up for travel, there is no service. There is no home."

Tips to avoid vacation rental scams:

Know that listings requiring consumers to leave the online platform or website to pay is a major red flag

Check to see if photos of the rental property are affiliated with other listings by using a reverse image search

If something seems suspicious, ask for additional photos of the listing

Use a reputable rental website that offers protection in the event of fraud or offers payment transfer options

Make payments through a payment portal on the listing website to ensure money is held in escrow until keys are in hand

Do not rely solely on email to contact the landlord and be wary of listings with foreign telephone numbers

Check for reviews and, if possible, visit the property to ensure everything is up to par

Pay for a rental with a credit card since it is easier to dispute a fraudulent charge

Additionally, AARP recommends keeping all of your interactions with vacation property owners on the website of legitimate companies. A request to take your conversation off the site is a sign of a likely scam.

If a property has few reviews or seems too good to be true, search the address online, or check it on Google Maps.

Anyone who encounters a vacation rental scam should immediately report it to local law enforcement and file a complaint online with the Florida Attorney General’s Office at MyFloridaLegal.com or call 1(866) 9NO-SCAM.