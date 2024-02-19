Florida voters must be registered with party to vote in March primary
TAMPA, Fla. - Tuesday is the last day that people can register to vote, or change their party affiliations ahead of the March primary.
Election day is March 19.
Because Florida is a closed primary state, voters must be registered with a party to vote in the primary.
Undeclared voters will not be able to cast a ballot.
For more information, click here.
To register to vote, click here.
SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter