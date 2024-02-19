Florida voters must be registered with party to vote in March primary

Tuesday is the last day that people can register to vote, or change their party affiliations ahead of the March primary.

Election day is March 19.

Because Florida is a closed primary state, voters must be registered with a party to vote in the primary.

Undeclared voters will not be able to cast a ballot.

