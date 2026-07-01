Florida wildlife officials warn against holiday beach fireworks to protect nesting sea turtles, sea birds
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida wildlife officials are urging July Fourth beachgoers to leave personal fireworks at home and watch professional shows to protect vulnerable sea turtles and nesting shorebirds along the coast.
Protecting coastal sea turtles
What we know:
Personal fireworks are highly disruptive to wildlife during the current sea turtle nesting season.
State wildlife officials explain that the intense, bright lights and booming sounds from private coastal displays quickly disorient young hatchlings and nearby birds.
Furthermore, trash left behind, and deep holes dug into the sand become hazardous barriers for turtle hatchlings attempting to crawl safely to the ocean waves.
To mitigate these issues, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission advises keeping at least 50 feet away from any nesting sea turtles.
Safeguarding native beach birds
Dig deeper:
Officials have not yet confirmed how many specific beaches or critical wildlife zones are currently hosting active nests this holiday weekend.
Local shorebirds and seabirds are also actively nesting right now in the sand and across mangrove islands.
State officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 300 feet from these bird nesting areas, so their reproduction cycle is not interrupted.
Identifying marked nesting zones
Local perspective:
Environmental teams have posted signs marking active nesting sites, and there are official critical wildlife areas signs, providing clear visual boundaries for beachgoers and their pets to avoid.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission by FOX 13’s Briona Arradondo.