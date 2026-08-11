Trial begins for man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting DoorDash driver

The Brief The trial of Joseph Killins is now underway, more than three years after investigators say he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a delivery driver at gunpoint. Killins faces charges including armed kidnapping, armed robbery, sexual battery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Investigators say the victim was able to stay on the phone with her girlfriend, allowing her loved ones to track her location and rescue her.



The trial of Joseph Killins is now underway more than three years after investigators say he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman who was making a DoorDash delivery.

Tampa Kidnapping Trial Underway

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Killins faces several charges, including armed kidnapping, armed robbery, sexual battery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Investigators say the incident happened on April 18, 2023, when the victim stopped to make a delivery to a Tampa hotel.

According to investigators, Killins approached the woman with a gun and forced her to drive to the Belara Lakes apartment complex. Investigators say he sexually assaulted her there.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Investigators search for suspect who kidnapped, sexually battered DoorDash delivery driver in Tampa

The victim later described the alleged attack during a bond hearing following Killins’ arrest.

"I started crying," she testified. "I started telling him, please don’t make me do it. I’ll just leave and never tell anybody about it."

She also told the court that Killins threatened to kill and rape her if she did not comply.

How the Victim was Rescued

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Investigators say the victim was on the phone with her girlfriend when Killins approached her.

That call became a critical part of the effort to find her.

According to investigators, the victim’s family was able to track her phone to the Belara Lakes apartments. Family members then went to the complex, found her, and rescued her.

Investigators say Killins opened fire as he fled, striking one of the rescuers.

That person survived the shooting.

The following morning, Killins allegedly attacked another woman and stole her backpack before he was arrested.

The charges

Killins is facing several felony charges in connection with the incident, including:

Armed kidnapping

Armed robbery

Sexual battery

Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

If convicted, Killins faces up to life in prison.

What's next:

Killins will face a jury as prosecutors present their case over the allegations stemming from the April 2023 incident.

Killins could face up to life in prison if found guilty.