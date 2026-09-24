Florida woman abandoned by accomplices during botched prison drop with 464 grams of meth: MCSO

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The Brief A Broward County woman was arrested outside Martin Correctional Institution after deputies said they caught her with a massive drop of prison contraband. Deputies seized 464 grams of methamphetamine, 37 cellphones, K2/THC, alcohol, cigarettes, chargers and shoes near the Indiantown facility. The suspect claims two men convinced her to make the delivery before abandoning her with the bags when she ran off scared.



Deputies arrested a 31-year-old Broward County woman Wednesday night outside Martin Correctional Institution after catching her with a massive stash of prison contraband, including a trafficking amount of methamphetamine, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Martin Correctional Institution contraband drop

What we know:

Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office detained Makia Lashay Shivers, 31, just outside the state prison in Indiantown after receiving reports of a suspicious person on the property. Investigators said they searched Shivers and found 464 grams of methamphetamine, K2/THC, 37 cellphones, alcohol bottles, cigarettes, chargers and shoes.

Bags filled with 37 cellphones, alcohol, drugs, shoes and accessories laid out by Martin County deputies after being confiscated near the prison facility. Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff's Office.

According to deputies, Shivers told deputies that two men from Broward County convinced her to come to Martin County to help deliver the contraband. She reportedly said she got scared and ran, prompting the two men to leave the area and leave her holding the bags of illegal items.

Contraband items, including THC products and packaged goods, recovered by deputies following an attempted drop outside Martin Correctional Institution in Indiantown. Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Broward County woman jail charges

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the two men who allegedly convinced Shivers to help make the prison drop or confirmed if they face pending arrest warrants.

Shivers is currently being held in the Martin County Jail without bond on charges including trafficking in methamphetamine, burglary of an unoccupied structure, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and introduction of contraband into a state prison facility.