Florida woman accused of attacking estranged daughter stabbed by 8-year-old girl protecting her mom: CCSO

The Brief An 8-year-old girl reportedly stabbed her grandmother with a kitchen knife to stop the woman from attacking her mother, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said the victim’s estranged biological mother, Serpil Adams, entered her daughter’s home uninvited through an unlocked door and attacked the victim with a serrated knife. While trying to protect her mother, the victim’s 8-year-old daughter grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Adams in the upper arm.



An 8-year-old girl reportedly stabbed her grandmother with a kitchen knife to stop the woman from attacking her mother, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Deputies went to a disturbance call in the 600 block of Reese Avenue in the Oakleaf area of Clay County around 3 p.m. on Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the caller, later determined to be the victim, could be heard yelling for an individual to leave her home.

READ: Grady Judd: Lakeland suspect killed after beating elderly man with brick, charging deputies

Investigators said the victim’s estranged biological mother, Serpil Adams, entered her daughter’s home uninvited through an unlocked door and attacked the victim with a serrated knife.

Dig deeper:

While trying to protect her mother, the victim’s 8-year-old daughter grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Adams in the upper arm.

Deputies say Adams took off in her vehicle and returned to Jacksonville, where she had been staying with a friend.

Courtesy: Clay County Sheriff's Office

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office found Adams inside her friend’s home and took her into custody.

READ: Florida man convicted raping and killing his former manager is set to be executed on Thursday

Neither the victim nor her children were injured during the incident.

Adams has been charged with attempted second-degree murder.

What we don't know:

It is unclear why Adams allegedly went into her estranged daughter's home and attacked her.