Deputy-involved shooting in Lakeland, investigation underway: PCSO

An investigation is underway after a deputy-involved shooting in Lakeland, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

No deputies were injured and the sheriff's office says, "The suspect involved has been transported by Polk Fire Rescue."

The incident happened near Saturn Street.

What we don't know:

The deputies involved have not been identified. The name of the suspect is not yet known.

PCSO says they will share more details about what happened later on Wednesday.

The 10th Judicial Circuit's Officer-Involved Deadly Incident (OIDI) Task Force is investigating the shooting.

