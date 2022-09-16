Florida woman accused of attempting to murder her roommates after stabbing them multiple times, deputies say

article

A 31-year-old woman has been arrested for attempted first-degree murder after deputies found two people who were stabbed Friday morning.

Christina Adams, 31, was arrested shortly after the stabbing in Marion County after one of the victims called 911 to report the incident, deputies said.

When deputies responded to the 911 call around 8:03 a.m., one of the victims said Adams was the person who stabbed her and another person. Adams allegedly fled the scene, but was located by deputies near where the stabbing happened, deputies said.

Adams initially denied any involvement, but she later told detectives that she was "angry over being asked to leave the home that she shared with the victims."

Adams then told detectives that she grabbed a large knife and then attacked both victims, stabbing them multiple times, deputies said.

She thought both victims were dead, she attempted to destroy evidence, and then left the scene, deputies said.

After the attack, Adams told detectives that she changed her clothes and went shopping. Deputies said they located Adams, who was driving back toward the location of the stabbing.

Adams was arrested on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. She is being held in the Marion County jail without bond.