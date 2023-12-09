Florida woman accused of stealing Christmas busted by deputies after Grinch-like plot fails

article

A Southwest Florida woman’s heart may be two sizes too small after deputies say her Grinch-like plot to steal Christmas landed her in jail.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Shana Hudson, 39, called authorities in November and reported a residential burglary. She told detectives that someone had stolen several items from her home, including presents she recently bought for her kids, leaving them with nothing this holiday season.

Detectives investigating the case took it upon themselves to use a donation from the American Legion and LCSO Shop with a Cop funds to surprise the mother with new presents.

However, as the investigation continued, a tip to Crime Stoppers revealed information that led detectives to conclude that Hudson lied about the burglary. They also found the reported stolen items hidden at a relative’s home.

"This pathetic behavior is unacceptable, especially given the circumstances this holiday season," stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. "This woman took advantage of the system and is now paying the price for her selfish choices."