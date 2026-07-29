Florida woman accused of stealing over $6K from assisted living resident: MCSO

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The Brief A Florida assisted living facility worker is accused of stealing cash and a debit card from an older resident, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Zariah Parks, 24, made more than $6,000 in personal purchases using the stolen card. Parks faces 69 charges, including theft and exploitation of an elderly person.



A Florida woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an older resident at an assisted living facility was arrested by Ocala police last week, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Florida theft investigation

What we know:

Deputies say Zariah Parks, 24, is accused of stealing cash and a debit card from an older resident while working at an assisted living facility in Summerfield.

Investigators said Parks then used the victim's debit card to make more than $6,000 in purchases for her own pleasure.

Police said the purchases included liquor, beauty products, food and other items. Investigators also allege Parks used the victim's money to pay for meals with friends.

Parks was arrested on warrants for a combined 69 counts of fraud, theft and exploitation of an elderly person. She is being held without bond, according to the sheriff's office.

Assisted living investigation

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not release the name of the assisted living facility or specify how long the alleged theft occurred.