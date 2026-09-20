7 dogs rescued in laundry basket from burning Florida home, deputies say

The Brief Broward County deputies rescued five puppies and their parents from a house fire in Parkland, carrying them to safety in a laundry basket. First responders saved all the animals without any injuries before firefighters put out the flames. Parkland leaders honored the deputies at a city commission meeting two months after the heroic rescue.



Broward County deputies saved a family of seven dogs from a house fire in Parkland, carrying them to safety in a laundry basket while battling the flames.

Parkland house fire rescue

What we know:

Deputies said they responded to a house fire on June 19 and discovered five puppies and their parents trapped inside. First responders carried the family of dogs to safety in a laundry basket before firefighters extinguished the flames.

All the animals survived without any injuries, though the family was temporarily displaced while repairs were made, according to the sheriff's office.

BSO Parkland District Capt. Michele McCardle praised the deputies for risking their safety to protect animals that could not call for help.

Fire investigation details

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the cause of the house fire.

Deputies honored for bravery

What they're saying:

"Thanks to the deputies’ decisive actions, every dog survived without injury," McCardle said. "Their actions are a reminder that our deputies are willing to risk their own safety to protect every member of our community, including those who cannot call for help themselves."

The city recognized the deputies for their lifesaving actions during a Parkland City Commission meeting on Aug. 19.