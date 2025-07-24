Florida woman bitten by alligator, pulled underwater while in river with dog

The Brief A 27-year-old woman was bitten by an alligator in Martin County on Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office. It happened while the victim and her dog were in waist-deep water in the South Fork River. Investigators say the woman was flown to the hospital with injuries to her hand and wrist.



A woman is recovering from injuries after an alligator bit her and pulled her underwater in South Florida, according to deputies.

The backstory:

The Martin County Sheriff's Office says the 27-year-old victim and her boyfriend took their boat out to the South Fork River in Palm City on Wednesday.

Deputies say the victim and her dog were in waist-deep water when the gator bit the woman's hand and wrist, then briefly pulled her underwater before releasing her.

The victim's boyfriend took her to a nearby boat ramp, where she received medical attention before being flown to the hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded and began searching for the gator. As of Thursday morning, it's not known whether the alligator had been trapped.