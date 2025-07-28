Expand / Collapse search

Florida woman busted trying to smuggle turtles through airport security in her bra: TSA

Published  July 28, 2025 5:28pm EDT
Florida
The Brief

    • A Florida woman was busted smuggling two turtles through a TSA checkpoint at Miami International Airport in her bra.
    • TSA said one of the turtles did not survive, and the other turtle was turned over to the Florida Department of Fish and Wildlife.
    • If you want to fly with your pet, the TSA recommends checking with your airline for its rules concerning pets on board flights.

MIAMI, Fla. - A Florida woman who wanted to take her turtles on a trip may want to think twice about how she travels with them after she was busted by the Transportation Security Administration for trying to sneak the reptiles through a security checkpoint in her bra and one died. 

The backstory:

According to the TSA, a Florida woman who was flying out of Miami International Airport stuffed two turtles in her brassiere and tried to walk through a security checkpoint. 

TSA says travelers are allowed to go through the checkpoint with small pets, but they must be removed from any carriers and carried through the checkpoint. 

One of the turtles did not survive, according to TSA, and the other turtle was turned over to the Florida Department of Fish and Wildlife. 

What you can do:

If you want to fly with your pet, the TSA recommends checking with your airline for its rules concerning pets on board flights.

The Source: This story was written with information posted by the TSA. 

