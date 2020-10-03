Florida woman buys $5 scratch-off at Publix, wins $1 million

Expand / Collapse search

LEE COUNTY, Fla. - A trip to Publix turned one Florida woman into a millionaire after winning the top prize from the $5 MONOPOLY BONUS SPECTACULAR Scratch-off game. 

Rosalie Mackay, of Bonita Springs, bought the winning ticket for $5 from the Public on Trade Way Four. 

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $815,000.

The Publix store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

