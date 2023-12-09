Florida woman crashes into husband’s office building following argument: LCSO

article

A woman in Fort Myers is accused of causing $40,000 in damage after deputies say she drove into an industrial office building where her husband was holed up after an argument.

Deputies say Sandra Escobar, 43, drove to Iguana Mia's corporate office shortly after 2 a.m. to confront her husband after an argument.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, when her husband refused to exit the closed office, Escobar intentionally rammed her SUV into the overhead garage located at the back of the building, disabling the doors and damaging the vehicle in the process.

Deputies say Escobar was in the driver's seat when they arrived at the scene. Image is courtesy of the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they say they found Escobar in the driver’s seat of a GMC SUV with major front-end damage.

READ: Florida woman accused of stealing Christmas busted by deputies after Grinch-like plot fails

"A reckless woman is behind bars, where she belongs, following a senseless criminal act that could have escalated if not for the swift actions of our team," stated Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Deputies say Escobar caused $40,000 in damage. Image is courtesy of the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Escobar was arrested and charged with one count of felony criminal mischief.