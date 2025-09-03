Florida woman pours bleach over cheating boyfriend's clothes, batters him: Police

The Brief A domestic violence call leads to a woman’s arrest on two charges. St. Petersburg Police responding to the call found the woman in question had poured bleach over a piles of her boyfriend's clothes. The victim claims that his infidelity drove her to do it.



A St. Petersburg woman is free on bond after police say she poured bleach over a pile of her boyfriend's clothes after she found out he was cheating on her.

What we know:

On Labor Day, police responded to a domestic battery complaint at the Shore Acres home Brian Atkins shared with his girlfriend, Tocarra Moore.

He claimed he was awakened to Moore striking him on the back while he was asleep. According to the police report, he removed himself from the home and got a ride to a Walgreens. While there, Moore tracked him down and began pushing him in order to get at the woman who had picked him up.

Police confirmed that Atkins had an injury on his shoulder consistent with the battery that took place at his residence. They also were able to view surveillance videos from the store location to confirm that Moore further battered him at that location.

When they responded to the Shore Acres address, they found that Moore had piled Atkins’ clothing in a pile outside the home.

According to the police report, Moore recorded a video of herself dumping the clothing outside and pouring bleach all over the pile.

She sent the video to Atkins, who showed it to the police officers investigating the incident.

The guesstimate value of the entirety of the outfits ruined was between $2,000 and $3,000.

When Moore was being taken into custody, she alleged that she had found out that Atkins had been unfaithful, prompting her angry reactions toward him.

She was charged with domestic battery for the injury to Atkins and with criminal mischief for destroying his clothing.

What's next:

Tocarra Moore appeared in court on Tuesday on the charges of domestic battery and criminal mischief.

Her bond was set at $500 for the domestic battery charge and $5,000 for the criminal mischief charge.

She has since posted bond and has been released.