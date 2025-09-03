Expand / Collapse search

Woman hospitalized after accidentally shooting herself: HCSO

By
Published  September 3, 2025 8:17am EDT
Hillsborough County
The Brief

    • An accidental shooting sent a woman to the hospital, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
    • It happened Wednesday morning at a home in the area of U.S. 92 and Parsons Ave. in Seffner.
    • No further details have been released.

SEFFNER, Fla. - A woman is hospitalized after Hillsborough County deputies say she accidentally shot herself on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The shooting happened at a home in the area of U.S. 92 and Parsons Ave. in Seffner.

Deputies say the woman's husband drove her to a fire station, and from there she was taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not released any further details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting or the woman's condition.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

