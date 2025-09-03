Woman hospitalized after accidentally shooting herself: HCSO
SEFFNER, Fla. - A woman is hospitalized after Hillsborough County deputies say she accidentally shot herself on Wednesday morning.
What we know:
The shooting happened at a home in the area of U.S. 92 and Parsons Ave. in Seffner.
Deputies say the woman's husband drove her to a fire station, and from there she was taken to the hospital.
What we don't know:
The sheriff's office has not released any further details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting or the woman's condition.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.