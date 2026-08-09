Brick Fan Event: LEGO builders bring massive displays to Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Hundreds of intricate LEGO builds transformed the Florida State Fairgrounds into a hub of creativity as fans and television builders gathered in Tampa.
Tampa Lego Event Underway
What we know:
The Brick Fan Event took over the Florida State Fairgrounds with massive displays spanning several feet alongside hundreds of custom builds created by fans nationwide. Featured builders include winners and contestants from the television show "LEGO Masters," who are onsite displaying their imagination and skill.
Mark Erickson, the winner of "LEGO Masters" Season 2, highlighted the creative freedom of the hobby. "If you like Lego at all, if you like art at all and talk to some fun, cool people, it's a great time," Erickson said.
Builder Inspiration in Tampa
What they're saying:
Former "LEGO Masters" contestant Corey Samuels shared how his experience on the show inspired him to teach younger generations. "Leaving the show, I had a newfound energy for just building LEGO and to share that love and creativity with other people," Samuels said. "So I started a LLC where I could teach kids how to do this, and I joined with Brick Fan Events to say, hey, I want to be able to bring this type of joy and excitement to kids. And what better way but to show my childhood right here on the table."
Adult fans are also proving that anyone can pick up the hobby at any age. Contestant Niki Loheit, 52, explained that she started building at age 47 while helping her homeschooled children. "I have 3 kids, and they really wanted me to build a city with them," Loheit said. "So obviously this came of it."
I worked with them to help them put it together. They were homeschoolers, so it was a perfect opportunity to learn to persist with a project and that's what got me started, and I couldn't believe there was a world, there was a Lego world out there for adults and that just kicked it off," she added.
Event Details and Access
What we don't know:
Organizers have not confirmed future dates for when this will be returning to Tampa.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from broadcast footage and interviews conducted by station reporters, who spoke with event participants including Mark Erickson, Corey Samuels and Niki Loheit at the Florida State Fairgrounds.