Brick Fan Event: LEGO builders bring massive displays to Tampa

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The Brief Custom builds and massive displays spanning several feet were on display during the Brick Fan Event at the Florida State Fairgrounds. Fan builders and former contestants from the show LEGO Masters brought original creations to share with visitors this weekend. Builders ranging from former show winners to adult hobbyists are showcasing personal designs to inspire kids and families



Hundreds of intricate LEGO builds transformed the Florida State Fairgrounds into a hub of creativity as fans and television builders gathered in Tampa.

Tampa Lego Event Underway

What we know:

The Brick Fan Event took over the Florida State Fairgrounds with massive displays spanning several feet alongside hundreds of custom builds created by fans nationwide. Featured builders include winners and contestants from the television show "LEGO Masters," who are onsite displaying their imagination and skill.

Mark Erickson, the winner of "LEGO Masters" Season 2, highlighted the creative freedom of the hobby. "If you like Lego at all, if you like art at all and talk to some fun, cool people, it's a great time," Erickson said.

Builder Inspiration in Tampa

What they're saying:

Former "LEGO Masters" contestant Corey Samuels shared how his experience on the show inspired him to teach younger generations. "Leaving the show, I had a newfound energy for just building LEGO and to share that love and creativity with other people," Samuels said. "So I started a LLC where I could teach kids how to do this, and I joined with Brick Fan Events to say, hey, I want to be able to bring this type of joy and excitement to kids. And what better way but to show my childhood right here on the table."

Adult fans are also proving that anyone can pick up the hobby at any age. Contestant Niki Loheit, 52, explained that she started building at age 47 while helping her homeschooled children. "I have 3 kids, and they really wanted me to build a city with them," Loheit said. "So obviously this came of it."

I worked with them to help them put it together. They were homeschoolers, so it was a perfect opportunity to learn to persist with a project and that's what got me started, and I couldn't believe there was a world, there was a Lego world out there for adults and that just kicked it off," she added.

Event Details and Access

What we don't know:

Organizers have not confirmed future dates for when this will be returning to Tampa.