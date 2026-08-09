Save the Garden seeking signatures to challenge Scientology street vote

The Brief A grassroots group is racing to collect 7,000 signatures to challenge the City of Clearwater’s decision to vacate a block of South Garden Avenue. The Church of Scientology says the section of street is surrounded by Church-owned property and is part of its $250 million L. Ron Hubbard Hall project. Save the Garden has until September 16th to collect enough signatures to force the Clearwater City Council to reconsider the street transfer.



A grassroots group is racing to collect more than 7,000 signatures in an effort to overturn the City of Clearwater’s decision to vacate a section of South Garden Avenue.

Clearwater Council Street Transfer

What we know:

The Clearwater City Council voted 3-2 on June 18 to approve the street vacation to the Church of Scientology.

Sarah Heller is the legal director for the Church of Scientology’s Flag Service Organization. She says the roadway is surrounded by Church-owned property.

Petition Campaign Reaches Residents

What they're saying:

"It is a short, landlocked sliver of roadway completely surrounded on all four sides by approximately fifteen acres owned by the Church and its parishioners," Heller said. "It neither functions as, nor has ever functioned as, a through street."

That decision prompted Save the Garden to launch a petition campaign. Campaign manager Brooks Gibbs says volunteers and canvassers quickly got to work.

"When they gave the street away, we immediately went to work," he said. "Printed signs, printed posters and knocked on doors. We've even hired paid canvassers."

According to Save the Garden, if the group submits enough valid signatures, the City Council would have to reconsider the street transfer. If council members do not reverse course, the issue could go before Clearwater voters in a special election.

The other side:

"It’s the citizens saying, you guys made a really bad decision," Gibbs said. "We can't trust you with this particular issue. So, we'll bypass you and then ask the public to make the decision."

Downtown Clearwater Campus Expansion

Big picture view:

Meanwhile, the Church of Scientology is moving ahead with L. Ron Hubbard Hall near its spiritual headquarters in downtown Clearwater. The $250 million, 286,000-square-foot project will include a large auditorium and public plaza.

Heller told FOX 13 the project is already under construction.

"The future of South Garden Avenue is no longer hypothetical," she said.

"The City of Clearwater approved the vacation following an extensive public process, the roadway is now incorporated into the Church’s site. Ground has been broken for L. Ron Hubbard Hall and demolition is already underway."

This week, Save the Garden set up booths near early voting locations in Clearwater. Volunteer Kelly Myer says the group plans to keep reaching out to residents.

"This is about what thousands of people in Clearwater want, and we don’t want to let them down," she concluded. "We’re going to do everything we can to make sure the citizens have a voice."

City Council Referendum Outcome

What's next:

Save the Garden has collected over 3,500 signatures thus far. The group has until Sept. 16 to reach its goal.