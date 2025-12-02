Shooting kills 20-year-old at home across the street from Lake Wales church, police say

The Brief A 20-year-old is dead after a shooting at a home across the street from a Lake Wales church, according to police. Officers responded to 7th Street and Columbia Avenue where they found the victim with an unknown number of gunshot wounds. Investigators say that the suspect is in custody.



A homicide investigation is underway in Lake Wales after a 20-year-old was shot and killed at a home across the street from Holy Spirit Catholic Church, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded to 7th Street and Columbia Avenue where they found the victim with an unknown number of gunshot wounds.

READ: Teen hospitalized after Avon Park shooting; deputies also investigating fight

Investigators say that the suspect is in custody.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim and the suspect has not been released by police.

Police are still gathering more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube