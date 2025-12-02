Shooting kills 20-year-old at home across the street from Lake Wales church, police say
LAKE WALES, Fla. - A homicide investigation is underway in Lake Wales after a 20-year-old was shot and killed at a home across the street from Holy Spirit Catholic Church, according to police.
What we know:
Officers responded to 7th Street and Columbia Avenue where they found the victim with an unknown number of gunshot wounds.
READ: Teen hospitalized after Avon Park shooting; deputies also investigating fight
Investigators say that the suspect is in custody.
What we don't know:
The name of the victim and the suspect has not been released by police.
Police are still gathering more information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Lake Wales Police Department.