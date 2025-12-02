Expand / Collapse search

Shooting kills 20-year-old at home across the street from Lake Wales church, police say

By
Published  December 2, 2025 5:19pm EST
Lake Wales
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • A 20-year-old is dead after a shooting at a home across the street from a Lake Wales church, according to police.
    • Officers responded to 7th Street and Columbia Avenue where they found the victim with an unknown number of gunshot wounds.
    • Investigators say that the suspect is in custody.

LAKE WALES, Fla. - A homicide investigation is underway in Lake Wales after a 20-year-old was shot and killed at a home across the street from Holy Spirit Catholic Church, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded to 7th Street and Columbia Avenue where they found the victim with an unknown number of gunshot wounds.

READ: Teen hospitalized after Avon Park shooting; deputies also investigating fight

Investigators say that the suspect is in custody.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim and the suspect has not been released by police.

Police are still gathering more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Lake Wales Police Department.

Lake WalesCrime and Public Safety