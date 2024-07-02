Florida women with ‘expensive taste’ busted after high-end food and Stanley Cup heist

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Four Florida women who appreciate the finer things in life won’t be dining on the lobster and steak they are accused of looting, nor will they be drinking stolen champagne from Stanley Cups they allegedly shoplifted after deputies arrested them following an expensive heist.

According to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Hagan Ace Hardware Store on Saturday after employees said four people stole 24 Stanley cups by hiding them in their shirts and bags before driving off in a silver Chevy Malibu.

After hearing a ‘Be on the Lookout’ alert over the radio, an off-duty lieutenant spotted the suspects’ vehicle and pulled it over in a Winn-Dixie parking lot where all four suspects were detained.

Investigators say the women had targeted several locations across Nassau County, including two Winn-Dixie supermarkets and two Ave Hardware stores.

While searching the suspects’ vehicle, deputies said they found several Stanley cups and a variety of high-end food items from Winn-Dixie, including crab meat, lobster tail, bacon, steak, and an assortment of champagne.

According to NCSO, the women stole about $5,000 worth of items.

"This case demonstrates the importance of vigilance and quick action. Our off-duty lieutenant's attentiveness led to the swift apprehension of these suspects, potentially preventing further thefts. We remain committed to protecting our local businesses and community from such criminal activities," Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said.

Deputies arrested 46-year-old Stacey Sullivan, 51-year-old Kaneki Hickson, 23-year-old Montavia Sullivan, and 46-year-old Tracy Sullivan.

All four women have been charged with felony grand theft and conspiracy to commit retail theft.

"It's clear these criminals had expensive taste, targeting luxury food items and popular merchandise across multiple stores in our county, however, I can assure you that champagne and lobster are not on the menu at Hotel Nassau County Jail," Sheriff Leeper said.

