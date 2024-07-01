Video: Florida man accused of hitting girlfriend with handle of vodka swims to island to escape authorities

A Florida man learned he could run, but he couldn’t hide from law enforcement when police found him hiding in a tent on an island after his girlfriend accused him of beating her up.

According to the Port Orange Police Department, Jeriel Joiner hit his girlfriend with a handle of vodka and choked her by wrapping his hands around her throat.

Police say Joiner continued choking the victim by wrapping a rope around her neck. She is also believed to have suffered a broken arm during the incident.

According to police, bystanders saw Joiner hurting his girlfriend and stepped in to prevent him from causing more harm and temporarily pinned him to the ground.

Police say Joiner then ran away and swam to an island in the Intracoastal Waterway.

In bodycam video, an officer with the Port Orange Police Department can be heard telling officers with the FWC that Joiner called police earlier and said he "beat up his old lady. Come and get me."

Police say they found Jeriel Joiner hiding in a tent on an island in the Intracoastal waterway.

The police officer went on to say that POPD couldn’t find Joiner because he was on the island.

The video shows officers approaching a tent and telling the occupant they are with the police department and that he needs to show them his hands.

Jeriel Joiner mugshot courtesy of the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

They go on to tell Joiner to roll out of the tent and kneel down so they could put handcuffs on him.

Joiner was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, domestic battery by strangulation, and felony battery.

