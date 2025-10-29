'I made my own': Hundreds of pornographic pictures, video of children found on Florida man's cellphone

The Brief A man has been arrested on charges of capital sexual battery and production of child pornography in Hernando County. HCSO says eight victims have been identified with the potential of several additional juvenile victims pending further investigation. More than 600 pictures and videos were found on 36-year-old Nathan Holmberg's cellphone, according to Sheriff Al Nienhuis.



A good Samaritan reported seeing child porn with a very young child on Nathan Holmberg's cellphone and notified authorities.

Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said that a search warrant for Holmberg's cellphone showed that there were eight total victims. On the phone were about 650 pictures and videos of child sexual abuse materials.

Nienhuis described much of this content as voyeuristic.

"The suspect had set up the phone and then later on committed these acts, so the child likely did not know that he or she was being videotaped," Nienhuis said.

The sheriff says he believes that over 50 of the pictures and videos contained capital sexual battery acts on three of the eight victims. He says that over 80 of the pictures and images showed the suspect touching the five other victims in an inappropriate way.

The victims are between the ages of three and 10. A majority are between four and eight years old. 30 additional devices were found at Holmberg’s home.

Detectives say that Holmberg worked as a babysitter or a nanny during the time of the alleged abuse.

Holmberg admitted to investigators that there were more victims, but he did not say how many or their identities.

Courtesy: Hernando County Jail

When asked if he had any child porn on his phone, he responded by saying, "No, I made my own."

The backstory:

Holmberg was arrested in 2012 in the Jacksonville area for a similar offense. Detectives say that the arrest affidavit matched what they saw on the video that the good Samaritan brought in.

He was arrested for capital sexual battery at the time, but he ended up pleading guilty to child abuse. He was sentenced to five years probation.

He was not designated as a sexual offender or a sexual predator.

They are looking for additional victims. If you believe you know an alleged victim of Holmberg, you are asked to email Tips@hernandosheriff.org or call 352-797-3899.