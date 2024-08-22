Florida’s second disaster preparedness tax holiday begins this weekend: Here's what to know
TAMPA, Fla. - The tropics may be quiet as we head into the heart of hurricane season, but that doesn’t mean Floridians can let down their guard.
The state’s second disaster preparedness tax holiday begins Saturday, Aug. 24 and runs through Friday, Sept. 6.
Tax-free items include:
- Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in a power outage
- Tarpaulins or other flexible waterproof sheeting
- Ground anchor systems
- Portable pet kennels or pet carriers
- Dry dog or cat food weighing 50 or fewer pounds
- Over-the-counter pet medications
- Smoke detectors or smoke alarms
- Fire extinguishers
- Carbon monoxide detectors
- Nonelectric food storage coolers
- Portable power banks
- Portable self-powered radios, two-way radios, or weather-band radios
- Gas or diesel fuel tanks
- Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only:AA-cellAAA-cellC-cellD-cell6-volt9-volt
- AA-cell
- AAA-cell
- C-cell
- D-cell
- 6-volt
- 9-volt
- Portable self-powered light sources
- Pet beds
- Cat litter weighing 25 or fewer pounds
- Reusable ice
- Leashes, collars, and muzzles for pets
- Pet pads
- Manual can openers
- Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls for pets
- Cat litter pans
- Pet waste disposal bags
- Hamster or rabbit substrate
- Wet dog or cat food if sold individually or the equivalent if sold in a box or case
Keep in mind, the state tax holiday does not apply to the rental or repair of qualifying items, nor does it apply to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.
