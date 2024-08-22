Florida’s second disaster preparedness tax holiday begins this weekend: Here's what to know

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The tropics may be quiet as we head into the heart of hurricane season, but that doesn’t mean Floridians can let down their guard.

The state’s second disaster preparedness tax holiday begins Saturday, Aug. 24 and runs through Friday, Sept. 6.

Tax-free items include:

Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in a power outage

Tarpaulins or other flexible waterproof sheeting

Ground anchor systems

Portable pet kennels or pet carriers

Dry dog or cat food weighing 50 or fewer pounds

Over-the-counter pet medications

Smoke detectors or smoke alarms

Fire extinguishers

Carbon monoxide detectors

Nonelectric food storage coolers

Portable power banks

Portable self-powered radios, two-way radios, or weather-band radios

Gas or diesel fuel tanks

Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only:AA-cellAAA-cellC-cellD-cell6-volt9-volt

AA-cell

AAA-cell

C-cell

D-cell

6-volt

9-volt

Portable self-powered light sources

Pet beds

Cat litter weighing 25 or fewer pounds

Reusable ice

Leashes, collars, and muzzles for pets

Pet pads

Manual can openers

Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls for pets

Cat litter pans

Pet waste disposal bags

Hamster or rabbit substrate

Wet dog or cat food if sold individually or the equivalent if sold in a box or case

Keep in mind, the state tax holiday does not apply to the rental or repair of qualifying items, nor does it apply to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.



