Florida's vote-by-mail tally climbs to 1.8-million

With Election Day still three weeks away, nearly 1.8 million Floridians had voted by mail as of Tuesday morning, according to the state Division of Elections.

Voters had cast 1,782,663 mail-in ballots, with 905,065 by Democrats and 520,712 by Republicans. Another 336,768 ballots had been cast by unaffiliated voters, while third-party voters had cast 20,118.

Meanwhile, 3,848,071 mail-in ballots were provided to voters but had not been returned.

Mail-in voting has drawn heavy attention this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Elections supervisors also will begin opening early-voting sites next week as another way to cast ballots before the Nov. 3 elections.