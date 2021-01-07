Expand / Collapse search

Floridians, including a Riverview man, among those arrested in U.S. Capitol riot

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Capitol Riot
FOX 13 News

Breaking down the U.S. Capitol riot, election certification

FOX 13’s political editor Craig Patrick recaps the events that occurred on January 6 in Washington D.C. – from the pro-Trump mob storming the Capitol to President Trump promising a peaceful transition in power.

WASHINGTON D.C. - Over 60 people were arrested following the pro-Trump riot in Washington D.C., and at least three of those individuals are from Florida, including one from Riverview.

During a press conference, the D.C. police chief said only one of the people arrested by his agency lives in the District. 

In a news release, the U.S. Capitol police listed three Florida residents who were taken into custody for unlawful entry:

  • Matthew Council, Riverview
  • John Anderson, St. Augustine
  • Michael Curzio, Summerfield

Footage shows aftermath of Capitol chaos, damage to Senate wing

D.C. police told FOX 5 that dozens were arrested in connection to the the riot. As of Thursday morning, police reported 61 curfew-violation arrests, including 25 arrests for curfew violations and unlawful entry on the Capitol Grounds.

RELATED: Florida governor: ‘It doesn't matter what banner you are flying under, the violence is wrong’

This also includes eight arrests for curfew violations on U.S. Capitol Grounds and 28 curfew violations throughout the city.