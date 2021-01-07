Floridians, including a Riverview man, among those arrested in U.S. Capitol riot
WASHINGTON D.C. - Over 60 people were arrested following the pro-Trump riot in Washington D.C., and at least three of those individuals are from Florida, including one from Riverview.
During a press conference, the D.C. police chief said only one of the people arrested by his agency lives in the District.
In a news release, the U.S. Capitol police listed three Florida residents who were taken into custody for unlawful entry:
- Matthew Council, Riverview
- John Anderson, St. Augustine
- Michael Curzio, Summerfield
D.C. police told FOX 5 that dozens were arrested in connection to the the riot. As of Thursday morning, police reported 61 curfew-violation arrests, including 25 arrests for curfew violations and unlawful entry on the Capitol Grounds.
RELATED: Florida governor: ‘It doesn't matter what banner you are flying under, the violence is wrong’
This also includes eight arrests for curfew violations on U.S. Capitol Grounds and 28 curfew violations throughout the city.