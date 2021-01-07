Floridians, including a Riverview man, among those arrested in U.S. Capitol riot

Over 60 people were arrested following the pro-Trump riot in Washington D.C., and at least three of those individuals are from Florida, including one from Riverview.

During a press conference, the D.C. police chief said only one of the people arrested by his agency lives in the District.

In a news release, the U.S. Capitol police listed three Florida residents who were taken into custody for unlawful entry:

Matthew Council, Riverview

John Anderson, St. Augustine

Michael Curzio, Summerfield

D.C. police told FOX 5 that dozens were arrested in connection to the the riot. As of Thursday morning, police reported 61 curfew-violation arrests, including 25 arrests for curfew violations and unlawful entry on the Capitol Grounds.

This also includes eight arrests for curfew violations on U.S. Capitol Grounds and 28 curfew violations throughout the city.