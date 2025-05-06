'Flying car' takes to the air in Tampa. Here's when you can see it

The Brief Pivotal is demonstrating its "electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft," or eVTOL, in Tampa this week. The aircraft is sometimes referred to as a "flying car" because it does not have wheels or landing gear. You can catch a glimpse of the eVTOL on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.



During Special Operations Forces Week in Tampa, people can catch all kinds of impressive aerial demonstrations near the convention center in Downtown Tampa. But one sight that's been quite a jaw-dropper is what's being called a "flying car."

Pivotal's all-electric aircraft

A company named Pivotal created the first prototype over a decade ago, and now it's blossomed into the future of flying.

It's technically called an "electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft," or eVTOL.

By the numbers:

We got a glimpse as pilot Tim Lum soared across the bay on Tuesday, averaging a cruising speed of 63 mph, the fastest the vehicle can go.

The entire vehicle weighs about 380 pounds and is powered completely by a battery, which allows for 20 minutes of flight time before it needs to charge again for an hour.

Believe it or not, they don’t have any wheels or landing gear, which is why these aircraft are sometimes called "flying cars."

What they're saying:

Pivotal CEO Ken Karklin aims for them to one day to be just that – used for people's commutes and everyday use.

"Eventually, the technology will present itself in the airspace manager system, to facilitate this kind of technology broadly owned and operated by private owners, air taxi services and other transportation services," Karklin said.

Dig deeper:

The starting price to buy one is about $190,000.

You don't need a pilot's license to fly these vehicles, but you will need an extensive, full training course with Pivotal in order to use it.

Aside from its handful of early-access private customers, Pivotal has already sent eight of the vehicles to the U.S Air Force for testing.

The company is also pitching the vehicles to Florida officials to transport paramedics faster in the event of emergencies and hopes to have them within two municipalities by the end of this year.

What you can do:

You can get a glimpse of the action yourself.

Pivotal will conduct daily live flight demonstrations and maneuvers over the Riverwalk at Tampa Convention Center.

Flight demonstration schedule

Tuesday, May 6 – Thursday, May 8

8:00 – 8:15 a.m.

1:00 – 1:15 p.m.

5:00 – 5:15 p.m. (Tuesday & Wednesday only)

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Regina Gonzalez.

