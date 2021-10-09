Foggy morning offers stunning backdrop to autumn landscape

As if fall foliage needed any more beauty, a New England community got to witness autumn’s beauty highlighted by Friday morning’s fog.

A photographer going by the Twitter name NYCRobyn captured video of the moment the fog lifted, revealing a treeline transitioning into shades of red, orange and yellow.

"As the morning fog lifts, it reveals the beautiful colors of fall," she tweeted.

After a blistering summer, many people consider fall foliage a welcomed sight. A fall foliage prediction map for 2021 by SmokyMountains.com lets people toggle over dates to see progressive changes of the leaves across the U.S.

Depending on the region, some trees reach their peak fall foliage as early as mid-September. Other trees aren’t until mid-November in parts of the U.S. South.

It won’t last forever. As winter brings its freezing temperatures, some trees protect themselves by slowly closing off the veins that carry water and nutrients to and from the leaves with a layer of new cells that form at the base of the leaf stem.

Eventually, the colorful leaves fall to the ground. But once spring arrives, so too do a new batch of leaves.

This story was reported from Atlanta. Kelly Hayes contributed to this report.