Food Not Flowers lets you send comfort, food to someone's front door

With everyone ordering food in these days and a Tampa Bay area company is right in step with the times.

Food Not Flowers founder Brandon Bruce said he wanted to create a bridge between gift-giving and emotionally connecting with loved ones during a time of need.

“Whether it’s a new baby, or surgery, or bereavement, or times like we’re in right now,” Bruce explained.

Food Not Flowers is a meal delivery service that brings a box of pre-portioned meals right to someone’s front door.

When you open the box, the first thing you see is writing that says “you’re loved.”

Adding a special touch to each box, Food Not Flowers includes a sprig of fresh, organic rosemary, which is picked on the same day the box is shipped, and a handwritten note.

They’re packed in the Bay Area and all the food is fresh and never frozen, Bruce said.

The meals are ready to microwave right out of the box, giving the gift of time and taste to the recipient.

Right now, Food not Flowers is sending packages to healthcare workers. To nominate someone for a gift, visit https://www.facebook.com/FOODNOTFLOWERS/.

The company is also offering 25% off to the public. Visit foodnotflowers.com for more information.