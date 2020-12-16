For the first time, spectators are banned from attending Tarpon Springs Epiphany

article

Tarpon Springs' annual Epiphany event typically draws thousands of spectators. But when the young divers enter the water in January, it will be closed to the public for the first time in its 115 years due to the pandemic.

Epiphany is a rite of passage honoring the baptism of Christ in the Jordan River more than two thousand years ago. It's a tradition that lasts all day in the Pinellas County city as local teenage boys dive into Spring Bayou to retrieve a cross thrown into the water by an archbishop.

The boy who surfaces with the cross is said to have good luck for the following year. The dive is typically followed by an Epiphany Glendi, which is a big gathering with food, drink, and live music -- but not this time. The big changes to the event came in a special event application dated and submitted to Tarpon Springs on Dec. 15 and accepted later that evening.

As part of the safety restrictions, there will be no spectators this year. The Epiphany celebrations will be closed to the public. Saint Nicholas Church will limit parishioner capacity to 50%. Only 18-year-old divers will be eligible this year. They'll wear masks until jumping into the water.

Only two family members per diver are allowed into the parent viewing area. There's no formal procession from the church to the Spring Bayou. Craig Park and other areas around the Spring Bayou are closed to prevent crowd gathering.

While there's some concern about giving police such wide-ranging authority over a religious event, Chief Robert Kochen wanted to set the record straight on Tuesday night.

"Public health is paramount," he said. "This is not about religious discrimination. This is not about trying to take a shot at the church. This is not about anything other than public health and security. Bottom line."

Commissioners at Tuesday night’s meeting unanimously accepted two amendments to the plan, along with the initial proposal. The amendments are that organizers need to work on the plan to get people from the church down to the docks and to figure out a way to identify parishioners allowed at the bayou and how to keep them socially-distanced.

