‘Forgotten’ baby found dead inside vehicle at Florida middle school: SCSO

A baby who deputies say was supposed to be dropped off at daycare was found dead inside a vehicle at a middle school in Florida last week.

Investigators say they were called to South Sumter Middle School shortly after 4:15 p.m. on Friday because a deceased infant was found inside a vehicle.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, a 15-month-old baby had been unintentionally left unattended inside a motor vehicle at the school.

Investigators say the baby was with a family member and was supposed to be dropped off at a daycare center, but the relative forgot the baby was there and went into the middle school.

Later that day, investigators say the baby was found dead inside the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office, the medical examiner’s office and the state attorney’s office are investigating.

In a social media post, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office stated, ‘This is a tragic situation and our hearts go out to the family of the child.’

