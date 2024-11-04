‘Forgotten’ baby found dead inside vehicle at Florida middle school: SCSO
WEBSTER, Fla. - A baby who deputies say was supposed to be dropped off at daycare was found dead inside a vehicle at a middle school in Florida last week.
Investigators say they were called to South Sumter Middle School shortly after 4:15 p.m. on Friday because a deceased infant was found inside a vehicle.
According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, a 15-month-old baby had been unintentionally left unattended inside a motor vehicle at the school.
Investigators say the baby was with a family member and was supposed to be dropped off at a daycare center, but the relative forgot the baby was there and went into the middle school.
READ: 5 Azalea Middle School students hospitalized in St. Pete school bus crash: Police
Later that day, investigators say the baby was found dead inside the vehicle.
The sheriff’s office, the medical examiner’s office and the state attorney’s office are investigating.
In a social media post, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office stated, ‘This is a tragic situation and our hearts go out to the family of the child.’
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter